Autus Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,531 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its position in Visa by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after purchasing an additional 23,229 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,351,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in Visa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $190.70 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.04 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,396 shares of company stock worth $8,182,755 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on V. Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

