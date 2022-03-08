Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.200-$2.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE AGR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.53. 14,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,907. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $42.20 and a twelve month high of $55.57.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 85.02%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AGR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Avangrid from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Avangrid from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Avangrid from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Avangrid by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

