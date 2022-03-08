Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $69.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.95 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Avant Diagnostics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Avant Diagnostics stock opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. Avant Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $27.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Avant Diagnostics from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.73.

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

