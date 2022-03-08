Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.93 and last traded at $17.02. 3,956 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 531,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avid Bioservices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 139.63 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 13.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 6,829 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $206,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 20,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $571,663.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,070. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

