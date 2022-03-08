Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $177.24 Million

Equities analysts expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) to announce $177.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $175.00 million and the highest is $180.70 million. Axos Financial posted sales of $159.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year sales of $707.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $699.10 million to $714.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $776.41 million, with estimates ranging from $749.10 million to $790.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

Shares of AX stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.38. The company had a trading volume of 25,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,642. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $62.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $76,989.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AX. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 195,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 107,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 24.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,513,000 after buying an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 5.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

