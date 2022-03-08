Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.86.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AYLA. Zacks Investment Research raised Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Maxim Group started coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 406,248.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,153,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,328,000 after buying an additional 2,153,118 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 257,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AYLA opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.88. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

