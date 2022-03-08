B. Riley Comments on Tecnoglass Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tecnoglass in a report released on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TGLS. Sidoti upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tecnoglass presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of Tecnoglass stock opened at $20.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $991.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average is $24.66. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 388.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

