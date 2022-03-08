B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO)

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of CNO Financial Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.50.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.49.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 101,639.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 59,967 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 14.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $2,090,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 76,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

