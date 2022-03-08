Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust (LON:USA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $190.50

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (LON:USA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 190.50 ($2.50) and last traded at GBX 192.22 ($2.52), with a volume of 726108 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 199.80 ($2.62).
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 243.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 302.52.
About Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust (LON:USA)
