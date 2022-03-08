Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Raises Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,814 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,867,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,129,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,195,052,000 after acquiring an additional 691,934 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,629,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,610,044,000 after acquiring an additional 646,920 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,026,692 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,184,450,000 after acquiring an additional 451,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.45. 37,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,634,191. The company has a market capitalization of $207.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.89.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total value of $53,867.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,584 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,753. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.58.

Abbott Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.