Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 193 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in United Rentals by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $375.27.

Shares of URI stock traded up $9.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $307.59. 2,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,697. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.59 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $320.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

