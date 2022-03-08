Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $603,000 Stock Holdings in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,189 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ozon were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ozon alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on OZON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

NASDAQ OZON opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $67.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.44.

About Ozon (Get Rating)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.