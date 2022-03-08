Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $561,000 in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Rivulet Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 36.4% during the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,196,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,826,000 after acquiring an additional 319,550 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 16.6% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 942,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,432,000 after purchasing an additional 134,027 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 900,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.3% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 558,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 21.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 409,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,624,000 after purchasing an additional 71,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATR opened at $116.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.37 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.52.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

