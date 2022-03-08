Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $654,000 in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 33,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Navient by 705.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 131,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 115,343 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Navient by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,453,000 after buying an additional 65,998 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Navient by 25.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 413,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 85,034 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Navient by 97,167.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 76,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 76,762 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in Navient by 22.3% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.78.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.74. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. Navient had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

