Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $803,000 Investment in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Progyny by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,101,000 after buying an additional 2,272,422 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Progyny by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,534,000 after buying an additional 900,432 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Progyny by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,725,000 after buying an additional 513,460 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,322,000 after purchasing an additional 569,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,570,000 after purchasing an additional 255,119 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $294,049.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $575,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 537,736 shares of company stock valued at $22,847,154 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGNY. Citigroup cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.86 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.85, a P/E/G ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average of $51.27.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

