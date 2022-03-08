Balyasny Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,353 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

NYSE:FDS opened at $412.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $426.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.35. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $304.07 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.12%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total value of $1,055,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $351.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.00.

About FactSet Research Systems (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.