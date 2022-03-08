Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 6,495 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,495 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 231.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 25,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 76,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $89.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.64. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.72 and a 1-year high of $121.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.74 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

