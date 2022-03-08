Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARGO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 29.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

ARGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.15.

NYSE ARGO opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.91. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $61.29.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.73). Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.10%.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

