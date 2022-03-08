Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Short Interest Update

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,100 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the January 31st total of 363,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Macro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Banco Santander upgraded shares of Banco Macro to a “hold” rating and set a $17.70 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Grupo Santander raised shares of Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Banco Macro during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 8.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Banco Macro stock opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.56. Banco Macro has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $911.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

