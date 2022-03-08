Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Gap Up to $2.80

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.80, but opened at $2.99. Banco Santander shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 180,983 shares.

SAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.73) to €4.40 ($4.78) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 775.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 240,521 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 75,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 14,342 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $624,000. 8.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

