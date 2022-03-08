Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $58.52 Million Stock Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 831,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $58,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter worth $1,862,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 25,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $58.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.27 and its 200-day moving average is $72.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 485.12 and a beta of 1.08. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $86.96.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.84 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $534,346.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

