Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 92,038 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,570,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 92,038 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $63,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 135,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HALO. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.31. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.39.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

