Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 12,930 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,779,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,930 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $64,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Bankshares by 17.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in United Bankshares by 213.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.20. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average is $36.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 8.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.88%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

