Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 18,188 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,594,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,188 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NCR were worth $61,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NCR. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in NCR by 3.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in NCR by 10.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 254,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,597,000 after acquiring an additional 23,308 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in NCR in the second quarter worth about $330,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in NCR by 193.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 37,253 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in NCR by 65.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,177,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,719,000 after acquiring an additional 465,860 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average of $40.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.26 and a beta of 1.63. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 30.86%. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on NCR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens began coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NCR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

