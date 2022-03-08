Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 50,217 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,957,751 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,217 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $59,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Umpqua by 368.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,650,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,211 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Umpqua by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,569,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,787,000 after acquiring an additional 802,174 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Umpqua by 570.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 692,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,031,000 after acquiring an additional 589,483 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,691,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.62. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $22.06.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 31.88%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is 43.75%.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $143,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $101,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

