Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a £115 ($150.68) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a £105 ($137.58) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a £100 ($131.03) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,500 ($124.48) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a £100 ($131.03) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,728.46 ($127.47).

AZN opened at GBX 8,683 ($113.77) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8,658.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,651.95. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 6,899.80 ($90.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,523 ($124.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £134.54 billion and a PE ratio of 1,466.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a GBX 145.30 ($1.90) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.53%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

