Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Prs Reit (LON:PRSR)

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 98 ($1.28) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 3.92% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.51) price target on shares of Prs Reit in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Prs Reit alerts:

Shares of LON:PRSR opened at GBX 102 ($1.34) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 104.73. Prs Reit has a 1 year low of GBX 86 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 112 ($1.47). The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £560.24 million and a P/E ratio of 19.62.

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prs Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prs Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.