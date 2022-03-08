Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) received a €80.00 ($86.96) price objective from Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 64.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($67.39) target price on Basf in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($82.61) price objective on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a €79.00 ($85.87) price objective on Basf in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($69.57) price target on Basf in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($80.43) price target on Basf in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Basf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €78.07 ($84.86).

ETR BAS traded down €2.43 ($2.64) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €48.77 ($53.01). 11,367,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €47.23 ($51.34) and a fifty-two week high of €72.88 ($79.22). The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion and a PE ratio of 8.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €65.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is €63.83.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

