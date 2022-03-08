Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.10.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BASFY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Basf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Basf from €72.00 ($78.26) to €62.00 ($67.39) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Basf from €79.00 ($85.87) to €76.00 ($82.61) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Basf from €80.00 ($86.96) to €76.50 ($83.15) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Basf from €62.00 ($67.39) to €64.00 ($69.57) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of BASFY opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. Basf has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $21.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average is $18.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.