Baxter Bros Inc. Decreases Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Baxter Bros Inc. decreased its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 532,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,225 shares during the quarter. Discovery comprises approximately 1.8% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $12,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Discovery by 29.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,012,000 after buying an additional 1,097,531 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Discovery by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,493,000 after purchasing an additional 105,469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Discovery by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,014,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,484,000 after purchasing an additional 494,378 shares in the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Discovery by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,980,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,928,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,833,000 after acquiring an additional 313,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,972,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.44. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.75). Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

