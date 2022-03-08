Baxter Bros Inc. Has $8.65 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.3% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

TXN stock traded up $4.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.40. 225,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,243,735. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $161.04 and a 1-year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

