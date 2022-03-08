Baxter Bros Inc. Increases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,766 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $227.98. 106,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,313,188. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $207.14 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $169.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.37.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

