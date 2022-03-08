Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 1,104 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Baxter Bros Inc. decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,977,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Citigroup by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 169,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,219,000 after purchasing an additional 93,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. Barclays lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.77.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,049,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,499,428. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $111.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.72. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

