BayCom Corp (BCML) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

BayCom has a dividend payout ratio of 9.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BayCom to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

Shares of BCML stock opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. BayCom has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $22.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.92. The stock has a market cap of $233.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. BayCom had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $21.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BayCom will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BayCom by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in BayCom by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BayCom by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BayCom by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 710,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BayCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

