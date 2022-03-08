Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €105.33 ($114.49).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMW. Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($120.65) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($146.74) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($97.83) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($133.70) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($92.39) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

BMW stock traded down €2.58 ($2.80) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €70.52 ($76.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,055,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €92.19 and its 200-day moving average is €87.82. The company has a market cap of $42.45 billion and a PE ratio of 4.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €67.58 ($73.46) and a 12 month high of €100.42 ($109.15).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.