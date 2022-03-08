Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 2.7% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.01. The company had a trading volume of 129,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,464,543. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $199.50 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.36 and its 200 day moving average is $231.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

