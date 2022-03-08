Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $397,000 Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.28. The company had a trading volume of 361,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,021. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.70 and a 12-month high of $151.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.96.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

