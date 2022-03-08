Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $847,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,853 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.99. 209,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,439,158. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.81 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.83 and a 200 day moving average of $142.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $388.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.08%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $129,754,391.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,195,357 shares of company stock worth $862,563,628 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

