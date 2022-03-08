Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 37.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,239,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $304,650,000 after purchasing an additional 338,366 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 108.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $418,000. 84.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.14.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,966 shares of company stock worth $6,720,471. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $9.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.15. 30,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,771. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $263.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

