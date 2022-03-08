Becton, Dickinson and Company to Post FY2022 Earnings of $12.90 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $12.90 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.90 EPS.

BDX has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.14.

NYSE BDX opened at $276.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $78.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $263.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,966 shares of company stock worth $6,720,471. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

