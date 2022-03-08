Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Belden during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,932,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Belden by 5,440.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,103,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,056 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Belden by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,213 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Belden during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,653,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Belden during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $53.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.10. Belden has a 52-week low of $40.66 and a 52-week high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $638.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.90 million. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Belden will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.18%.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

