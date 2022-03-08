Berry Data Hits Market Cap of $654,474.04 (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000843 BTC on exchanges. Berry Data has a total market capitalization of $654,474.04 and $52,350.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Berry Data has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00043869 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,575.07 or 0.06635532 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,707.86 or 0.99743642 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00043467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00046527 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

