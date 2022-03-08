B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,568 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,400,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in B&G Foods by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 675,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,192,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in B&G Foods by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 544,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after buying an additional 15,315 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in B&G Foods by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 289,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after buying an additional 13,066 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in B&G Foods by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after buying an additional 16,302 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BGS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE:BGS opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.78 and a twelve month high of $36.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.35.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 182.69%.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

