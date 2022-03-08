Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods has increased its dividend by 18.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of BGFV opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.74 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.79. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $47.65.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

BGFV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth about $662,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

