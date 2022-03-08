Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,940,000 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the January 31st total of 5,810,000 shares. Currently, 27.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Big Lots during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Big Lots by 2,042.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIG traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.47. 47,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average of $44.64. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $31.57 and a 12-month high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Big Lots will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is 23.08%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BIG shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $41.89.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

