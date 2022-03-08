BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Short Interest Update

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the January 31st total of 5,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BIOL stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. BIOLASE has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIOL. StockNews.com started coverage on BIOLASE in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in BIOLASE by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,582,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 783,522 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BIOLASE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in BIOLASE by 643.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 387,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 335,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in BIOLASE by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 192,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 83,682 shares during the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

