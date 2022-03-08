BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) will announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $4.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMRN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.71.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $372,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,646 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,901. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.5% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.19. The company had a trading volume of 45,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,084. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.50. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.94.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

