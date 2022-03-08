Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Now Covered by Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Biotricity in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.40.

OTCMKTS:BTCY opened at $2.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50. Biotricity has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $5.30.

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Biotricity will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTCY. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Biotricity in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Biotricity in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Biotricity in the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Biotricity in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Biotricity in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biotricity Company Profile

Biotricity, Inc is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It is also involved in delivering remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

