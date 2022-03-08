Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Raised to C$12.00 at Scotiabank

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 72.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BIR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.65.

Shares of TSE:BIR traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,086,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,703. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 7.65. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.54 and a twelve month high of C$7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

