bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Reaches $0.16

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000401 BTC on major exchanges. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.42 million and $279,656.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00043298 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.60 or 0.06622132 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,945.11 or 0.99667620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00043491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00046662 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

